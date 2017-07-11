Yukon Kings Stronger Than Expected As Kuskokwim Run Struggles

The king count on the Kuskokwim is still low, but it's another story on the Yukon.

According to a recent press release, the Yukon River’s king run is much larger than biologists projected. The Yukon’s managers now expect more than a quarter million king salmon to fight their way upstream this year.

The Yukon is subject to the Pacific Salmon Treaty, an agreement between the United States and Canada to jointly manage salmon runs in the rivers that both countries share. The first pulse of king salmon is expected to be swimming across the border into Canada now.