Sass, Holmes, and Redington Jr Push Out of Aniak, Kaiser Lurks Behind

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Yukon Delta and a winter weather advisory for the Lower Kuskokwim Valley.

The Lower Yukon Delta, which includes the villages around Mountain Village and St. Mary’s, went under warning Thursday morning and will remain under red alert until 6 p.m. Thursday night. The forecast for Thursday predicts patchy freezing fog, rain, freezing rain, and snow with little or no snow accumulation. South winds of 30 miles per hour with gusts to around 45 miles per hour are expected with high temperatures around 30.