Sass, Holmes, and Redington Jr Push Out of Aniak, Kaiser Lurks Behind

On Tuesday, the Walker administration signed an agreement to allow the Anvik tribal court to handle a number of crimes. Those crimes include alcohol and drug offenses, as well as domestic violence cases.

Attorney General Jahna Lindemuth made the announcement surrounded by more than a dozen state and tribal officials at Governor Walker's Anchorage office. State money is short and getting shorter, she said, and already the state's District Attorneys have to drop cases because of a lack of resources to pursue them.