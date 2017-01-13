Sass, Holmes, and Redington Jr Push Out of Aniak, Kaiser Lurks Behind

While many Alaskans have returned to work after the holidays, the state's Orthodox villages have just concluded their celebration of Slaviq, the Russian Orthodox celebration of Christmas. We went to Napaskiak, a few miles downriver from Bethel, for the last ceremony.
The air in the church is warm and thick with frankincense, despite near negative temperatures outside. A small choir is hidden in a loft above those coming in from the cold, creating the impression that the soft reverberant sounds are not coming from anywhere specific, or rather originate from heaven itself.