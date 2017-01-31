Sass, Holmes, and Redington Jr Push Out of Aniak, Kaiser Lurks Behind

After a water pipe freeze-up that left the village of Alakanuk without water or sewer service for over two weeks, officials are still trying to understand how this happened, and how to prevent it in the future.
Bethel native Natalie Hanson has set a new American record in women’s powerlifting. On Saturday, in Milwaukee, Hanson squatted 578.7 pounds, more than three times her body weight, and more than 33 pounds over the former record. The 26-year-old set the new all-time-high at the USA Powerlifting Wisconsin State Open Championship.
When the Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation discovered partially sterilized dental instruments in its clinic last September, it offered free blood tests to all the patients who could have made contact with the tools. Now the hospital is asking those patients to return for a second blood test, to see if any of those partially sterilized instruments could have transmitted an infectious disease.
After two weeks without water or sewer service, the Village of Alakanuk has thawed its frozen pipes. The pipes began to freeze during a sudden recent cold snap. Now the village wants to upgrade its system to avoid future freeze-ups, but wonders if frozen federal funds under a Trump Administration could be as damaging as the cold weather.
On the last day of the week, following the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race, we're going to hear from the final musher who crossed the Bethel finish line. After training for a lifetime total of eleven weeks, it was a Red Lantern for Roger Lee, who finished the race on Monday morning at 9:16 a.m. with a total elapsed time of 62 hours and 46 minutes. KYUK talked with Lee about completing his first K300 and what brought a career-military man to mushing.
The north winds are blowing and it's cold; just the right combination to cool down the Northern Bering Sea. "These strong, frigid winds out of the north, we could push ice quickly over the shelf,” said Phyllis Stabeno with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Pacific Marine Environmental Laboratory.