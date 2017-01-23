Sass, Holmes, and Redington Jr Push Out of Aniak, Kaiser Lurks Behind

Victoria Hardwick has made it safely back to the Aniak checkpoint after being out on the ice in -40 degree weather for close to 15 hours. Hardwick has scratched and was assisted in getting to Aniak after her dogs would not move.

At around 10 o’clock Saturday evening at the Aniak check most mushers had made it though and were on their way to Kalskag, except for Victoria Hardwick and Rodger Lee. Hardwick, in her third year of mushing, left Kalskag after not getting much rest.