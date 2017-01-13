Sass, Holmes, and Redington Jr Push Out of Aniak, Kaiser Lurks Behind

Grocery Store Shelves Emptier Than Ever In Quinhagak After Route Change Leads To Long Delays

By Jan 13, 2017
A cloudy day in Quinhagak.
Adrian Wagner / KYUK

The village of Quinhagak has not had a shipment of food in over two weeks due to a damaged runway, bad weather, and a change in air carriers. While deliveries have been less than reliable over the last two years, people say that this is the worst it’s been.


Philanthropic Groups Examine Their Role Amid Climate Change And Erosion, Reach Out To Newtok

By Jan 13, 2017
Charles Enoch / KYUK

What is the role of philanthropy in an age of climate change? That’s what private giving groups from across the state will be discussing at a meeting in March as they examine their role amid Alaska’s shifting needs and environmental threats to rural communities. Two leaders are already working to form an answer.

New Alcohol Healing Center Opens In Bethel, Renewing Hope For Recovery

By Jan 12, 2017
James Charlie Sr., YKHC Honorary Board Member, and Gloria Simeon, YKHC Board Vice Chair, perform the ribbon cutting ceremony at the opening of the Yukon Kuskokwim Ayagnirvik Healing Center on January 11, 2017, surrounded by YKHC board members.
Dean Swope / KYUK

People in the Yukon Kuskokwim Delta seeking treatment for alcohol addiction now have a newer, more spacious facility to help them. And with the new building, there is renewed hope for treating a disease that has long affected many lives in the region. The Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation celebrated the opening of the Yukon Kuskokwim Ayagnirvik Healing Center on Wednesday.


Artifacts To Be Returned To Quinhagak

By Jan 12, 2017
University of Aberdeen

The village of Quinhagak is preparing to receive a series of artifacts from an archeological dig conducted there over the last several years.  The artifacts, tools, and weapons have been preserved by a team from the University of Aberdeen, Scotland and will be repatriated to the village later this year.


Council Member Thanks BSAR For Excellence During A Tough Year

By Jan 11, 2017
Staff Photo

During closing remarks at yesterday’s Bethel City Council meeting, council member Fred Watson extended a public thank you to Bethel Search and Rescue after what has been a difficult, dangerous month. 

State Hands Anvik Tribal Court Jurisdiction To Try Lower Level Criminal Cases

By Steve Heimel Jan 11, 2017
Johanna Eurich / KYUK

On Tuesday, the Walker administration signed an agreement to allow the Anvik tribal court to handle a number of crimes. Those crimes include alcohol and drug offenses, as well as domestic violence cases.

Attorney General Jahna Lindemuth made the announcement surrounded by more than a dozen state and tribal officials at Governor Walker's Anchorage office. State money is short and getting shorter, she said, and already the state's District Attorneys have to drop cases because of a lack of resources to pursue them.

Smooth Driving On River Road Expected From Tuluksak To Kalskag

By Jan 11, 2017
Mark Leary

Ice plowing crews are back at their job of smoothing a trail from Tuluksak to Napaimute following several days of sub-freezing temperatures after the New Year warm-up. The crews are expected to reach Kalskag Wednesday and are hoping to get to Aniak by Thursday.

After Much Uncertainty, Bethel City Council Declines Grant For Walking Trail

By Jan 11, 2017
Ben Matheson

Last night, Bethel City Council decided to turn down a federal grant because there were too many unanswered questions about it. The grant funds would have gone towards the construction of a trail connecting the Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation to Bethel’s City Subdivision. 

Napaskiak Celebrates Slaviq

By Jan 10, 2017

While many Alaskans have returned to work after the holidays, the state's Orthodox villages have just concluded their celebration of Slaviq, the Russian Orthodox celebration of Christmas. We went to Napaskiak, a few miles downriver from Bethel, for the last ceremony.

The air in the church is warm and thick with frankincense, despite near negative temperatures outside. A small choir is hidden in a loft above those coming in from the cold, creating the impression that the soft reverberant sounds are not coming from anywhere specific, or rather originate from heaven itself.

Best In The West Still Taking Applications

By Jan 10, 2017

Best in the West is an initiative to grow small business in Western Alaska, and is still taking applications for an annual grant and series of workshops geared towards that goal. The grant is competitive, and applications are due soon. To tell us more about what Best in the West is, how to get involved, and what kinds of projects they’re looking to fund, we’re joined by Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center Director Reyne Athanas and organizer Grady Deaton.

