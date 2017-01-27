Sass, Holmes, and Redington Jr Push Out of Aniak, Kaiser Lurks Behind

Over the weekend, you heard and saw a lot from KYUK reporters about the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Races. While KYUK was on the trail, student reporters were in Bethel producing stories on the races. The seven students came from Kwethluk, Mekoryuk, Quinhagak, and Bethel to take part in the Lower Kuskokwim School District’s Multimedia Journalism class.

During an intense weekend of dog mushing coverage, LKSD Student Journalists produced six videos featuring Kuskokwim 300 mushers, volunteers, organizers, and fans. If you haven't seen them already, check them out here.