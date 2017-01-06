Sass, Holmes, and Redington Jr Push Out of Aniak, Kaiser Lurks Behind

Calista Begins New Shareholder Enrollment

By Jan 6, 2017
Calista Cooperation

For the first time in 40 years, Calista is enrolling new shareholders. New shareholders will receive 100 shares each and can begin enrollment immediately. Calista's Thom Leonard filled us in on the details. 

Gunman In Neighborhood Shooting Freed

By Jan 6, 2017
Katie Basile / KYUK

On Thursday, the Bethel Superior Court concluded the case of Daniel Misner, a Bethel man who fired a gun at Bethel resident Charlie Smith last year on a public street.  

K300 Seeks Help From Community

By Jan 5, 2017
Dean Swope / KYUK

As the K300 gets closer, the organizers are looking for help from the community. Organizer Madelene Reichard joined us in the studio to explain how. 

SaveSave

Thin Ice Claims A Life Near Atmautluak

By Jan 5, 2017
Adrian Wagner / KYUK

The body of Daniel Waska of Atmautluak was found on Wednesday. It is suspected that his snowmachine went through the ice as he was headed home earlier this week.

Daniel Misner To Be Sentenced

By Jan 5, 2017
Dean Swope / KYUK

A man who fired shots at another man in a Bethel neighborhood is being sentenced this morning at the Bethel Courthouse.

Stay Off The River: A Message From BSAR Following Warm Weather And Standing Water

By Jan 3, 2017
The Kuskokwim River, covered in standing water from recent warm weather, as seen from the Bethel seawall on January 3, 2016.
Dean Swope / KYUK

Stay off the river. That's the message from Bethel Search and Rescue President Mike Riley to Kuskokwim-area residents. Weeks of above freezing temperatures and rain have led to deep standing water and even a partial break up in some sections.


Carl, Demantle, and Charlie Place First In Akiak's Frank Nurauq Kawagley Memorial Sled Dog Races

By Jan 3, 2017
Dean Swope / KYUK

Akiak held its annual Frank Nurauq Kawagley Memorial Sled Dog Race over the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

AK Board Of Game Meeting In Bethel To Vote On Arctic/Western Region Hunting and Trapping Proposals

By Jan 3, 2017
National Park Service

The Alaska Board of Game is meeting at the Bethel Cultural Center this week to vote on hunting and trapping regulations for Alaska’s Arctic and Western Region. The meeting begins with a work session on Thursday and will be followed by a four-day regulatory meeting from Friday through Monday. The management units under consideration are Units 18, 22, 23, and 26A.

Cultural Healing And Resiliency Current Treatment For Overcoming The Fallout Of Colonization

By Jan 3, 2017
Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington

The rate of suicide and homicide in the Kusilvak Census Area, located along the lower Yukon River, more than doubled since 1980, a rate increase higher than anywhere else in the nation. That’s according to a study from the University of Washington which mapped how people in the U.S. died during those years. Their finding for the area is disturbing. To better understand it, KYUK talked with one of the study’s designers and with people in the region who are working to reverse this life-ending trend.


Wharfage Tariff Expected To Increase At Bethel Port

By Jan 3, 2017
City of Bethel

Notices are up around town saying that the Port of Bethel will be increasing its wharfage tariff. That’s the fee charged on goods and materials being moved at the Bethel port. 

Pages

Talkline
A free form, caller-driven, opinion show about any and all matters.