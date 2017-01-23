Sass, Holmes, and Redington Jr Push Out of Aniak, Kaiser Lurks Behind

Many of the scientists working in Alaska waters are in Anchorage this week to share the results of their research at the Alaska Marine Science Symposium. Usually the gathering is full of the most recent discoveries and the results of large collaborative efforts to understand the implications of our rapidly changing seas. Climate change has taken center stage for some time now, and this year is no exception. What's new this year is that many are worried about what will happen to the data they have gathered because of the political environment in Washington.
The seabirds that died by the hundreds of thousands last winter in the Gulf of Alaska appear to be the latest victims of what they're calling "the blob," a huge body of warm ocean water that dominated North Pacific marine systems during the last few years.
When Zach Fansler ran for House District 38, he promised to represent the region’s mainly Alaska Native population. Now that’s he’s in office, he’s making good on that promise by choosing two Alaska Native women for his staff.
Freezing cold temperatures didn't stop mushers and fans from celebrating the 38th Kuskokwim 300 weekend. Check out these moments captured over the weekend of January 20, 2017, from the start of the Bogus Creek 150 to the finishers of the Kuskokwim 300.
His was the team to beat and no-one could. Sunday morning for the third year in a row, Pete Kaiser won the 2017 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race, crossing the finish line in Bethel at 10:37 a.m. to loud cheers from his hometown crowd.. His leader Palmer brought home the nine-dog team, 28 minutes faster than last year.
Victoria Hardwick has made it safely back to the Aniak checkpoint after being out on the ice in -40 degree weather for close to 15 hours. Hardwick has scratched and was assisted in getting to Aniak after her dogs would not move.
At around 10 o’clock Saturday evening at the Aniak check most mushers had made it though and were on their way to Kalskag, except for Victoria Hardwick and Rodger Lee. Hardwick, in her third year of mushing, left Kalskag after not getting much rest.
Increments of about 20 minutes separate the three front runners of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race. Defending champion Pete Kaiser of Bethel arrived in Tuluksak, the final checkpoint before the finish, at 1:22 a.m. Last year’s runner up, Brent Sass of Eureka, arrived at 1:42 a.m. And Richie Diehl of Aniak, who finished fourth last year, arrived at 2:08 a.m. After a four-hour layover, the race to the finish will begin.
Bethel rookie Victoria Hardwick hasn't moved for a couple hours from a spot on the trail about 15 miles outside Aniak, as of 12:00 Sunday morning. Musher Roger Lee passed her on the trail and told crew at the Aniak check point that said she's stuck northeast of Whitefish Lake. She's been out there a few hours and couldn't get team moving. Late Saturday evening, Aniak checkpoint volunteers went on snowmachines to check on her as temperatures dip towards 40 below zero. The crews called to report Hardwick will push on. They brought her firewood to keep warm, but she did not except it.