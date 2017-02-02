Sass, Holmes, and Redington Jr Push Out of Aniak, Kaiser Lurks Behind

KYUK AM

After Rejecting Plea Deal, Judge Sentences Pilot Station Man to Five Years

By 6 hours ago

On Thursday at the Bethel Courthouse, Dale Thomas Fancyboy was sentenced to five years in prison for theft and assault after being convicted of breaking into a jail, holding guards at gunpoint, and then stealing a snowmobile to escape. This sentence comes after the presiding judge rejected a deal that would have let Fancyboy out with half the time and more probation. The judge has also taken a dim view of earlier plea deals.  

To Address Public Health Issue, ANTHC Collecting Surveys On Rural Access To Vet Services For Dogs

By Feb 2, 2017
Film Academy Students / Lower Kuskokwim School District

Over the past decade in the Yukon Kuskokwim Delta, there were 982 reported dogs bites. More than half the victims were children under 10 years old. Many of the dogs were strays, and the outcome of some of these bites was death for the dogs and, in the worst cases, the humans. The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium sees this situation as a public health issue.

Dale Fancyboy To Be Sentenced After Judge Rejects Plea Deal

By Feb 2, 2017
State of Alaska

On Thursday, Dale Thomas Fancyboy faces a sentencing hearing for crimes ranging from stealing to breaking people out of jail. 

What's Happening In Your House District? Rep. Fansler Talks About Upcoming Projects

By Feb 1, 2017
State of Alaska

In an effort to keep our listeners informed about their state legislature, KYUK will be hosting bi-weekly check-ins with representatives from Western Alaska in both the House and the Senate. In this installment, KYUK’s Adrian Wagner speaks with House Representative Zach Fansler of District 38 about upcoming bills that Fansler and his team are co-sponsoring.


Bethel Police Respond To Two Possible Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wounds Within Two Weeks

By Feb 1, 2017
Bethel Police Department

Within a week and a half, two people in Bethel are dead from what the police are reporting as possible self-inflicted gunshot wounds with no suspected foul play. That language usually translates to suicide.

Wandering Bison That "Captured The Hearts" Of Western Alaska Poached Near Quinhagak

By Feb 1, 2017
Wood Bison No. 124, seen here from the air, was illegally shot and killed January 27, 2017 near Quinhagak. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is calling the animal's death a setback for the Alaska Wood Bison Restoration Project.
Alaska Department of Fish and Game

She was a wanderer. Instead of sticking with her herd, Wood Bison 124 headed out on her own, traveling hundreds of solitary miles from the Alaska Yukon, down the Kuskokwim, to the sea.

Friday, near Quinhagak, a bullet ended her journey.

Authorities Say New Power Source May Have Caused Frozen Pipes In Alakanuk

By Jan 31, 2017
Adrian Wagner / KYUK

After a water pipe freeze-up that left the village of Alakanuk without water or sewer service for over two weeks, officials are still trying to understand how this happened, and how to prevent it in the future.  

Bethel Native Natalie Hanson Sets American Record In Women’s Powerlifting Squat

By Jan 31, 2017
Ryan Carrillo / Lurchman Productions

Bethel native Natalie Hanson has set a new American record in women’s powerlifting. On Saturday, in Milwaukee, Hanson squatted 578.7 pounds, more than three times her body weight, and more than 33 pounds over the former record. The 26-year-old set the new all-time-high at the USA Powerlifting Wisconsin State Open Championship. 


YKHC Offering 2nd Blood Test To Patients Potentially Affected By Partially Sterilized Dental Tools

By Jan 30, 2017
Dean Swope / KYUK

When the Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation discovered partially sterilized dental instruments in its clinic last September, it offered free blood tests to all the patients who could have made contact with the tools. Now the hospital is asking those patients to return for a second blood test, to see if any of those partially sterilized instruments could have transmitted an infectious disease.

There is a reason why it takes two blood tests. 

Evidence Suggests Harmful Algae Blooms Impact Species From Humans To Whales

By Johanna Eurich Jan 30, 2017
Christopher Garner / JBER Biologist

There is growing evidence that harmful algae blooms have widespread health impacts on everything from humans to whales. 

