Sass, Holmes, and Redington Jr Push Out of Aniak, Kaiser Lurks Behind

EPA Grant Funding Again Available After Temporary Hold Sparks Concern

By Jan 27, 2017
From Flickr Creative Commons

Alakanuk, and other villages seeking federal sewer and water money, received good news Friday afternoon. 

Missing Akiak Man Found Dead Outside Bethel

By Jan 27, 2017
Ben Matheson / KYUK

Charles Williams Jr. of Akiak has been found dead on the Kuskokwim River after going missing Wednesday night.

Frozen Pipes In Alakanuk Lead To Concerns Over Future EPA Grants Under Trump

By Jan 27, 2017
Adrian Wagner / KYUK

After two weeks without water or sewer service, the Village of Alakanuk has thawed its frozen pipes. The pipes began to freeze during a sudden recent cold snap. Now the village wants to upgrade its system to avoid future freeze-ups, but wonders if frozen federal funds under a Trump Administration could be as damaging as the cold weather.


After Training For Eleven Weeks, Roger Lee Claims 2017 K300 Red Lantern

By Jan 27, 2017
2017 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race Red Lantern Roger Lee.
Dean Swope / KYUK

On the last day of the week, following the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race, we're going to hear from the final musher who crossed the Bethel finish line. After training for a lifetime total of eleven weeks, it was a Red Lantern for Roger Lee, who finished the race on Monday morning at 9:16 a.m. with a total elapsed time of 62 hours and 46 minutes. KYUK talked with Lee about completing his first K300 and what brought a career-military man to mushing.

Scientist Hopes Cold North Wind Will Cool Northern Bering Sea

By Johanna Eurich Jan 27, 2017
NOAA

The north winds are blowing and it's cold; just the right combination to cool down the Northern Bering Sea.   "These strong, frigid winds out of the north, we could push ice quickly over the shelf,” said Phyllis Stabeno with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Pacific Marine Environmental Laboratory. 

Videos: Student Journalists Wrap-up K300 Coverage

By Jan 26, 2017
Katie Basile / KYUK

Over the weekend, you heard and saw a lot from KYUK reporters about the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Races. While KYUK was on the trail, student reporters were in Bethel producing stories on the races. The seven students came from Kwethluk, Mekoryuk, Quinhagak, and Bethel to take part in the Lower Kuskokwim School District’s Multimedia Journalism class.

During an intense weekend of dog mushing coverage, LKSD Student Journalists produced six videos featuring Kuskokwim 300 mushers, volunteers, organizers, and fans. If you haven't seen them already, check them out here. 

Scientists Fear Presidential Administration Will Wipe Climate Change Data From Government Websites

By Johanna Eurich Jan 25, 2017
Tim Smith / NOAA

Many of the scientists working in Alaska waters are in Anchorage this week to share the results of their research at the Alaska Marine Science Symposium. Usually the gathering is full of the most recent discoveries and the results of large collaborative efforts to understand the implications of our rapidly changing seas. Climate change has taken center stage for some time now, and this year is no exception.  What's new this year is that many are worried about what will happen to the data they have gathered because of the political environment in Washington. 


Massive Murre Die Off Last Winter Caused By Warm Water Disrupting Food Chain And Causing Starvation

By Johanna Eurich Jan 25, 2017
David Irons / U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service

The seabirds that died by the hundreds of thousands last winter in the Gulf of Alaska appear to be the latest victims of what they're calling "the blob," a huge body of warm ocean water that dominated North Pacific marine systems during the last few years.

Meet Your House Representative's New Team

By Jan 25, 2017
Adrian Wagner

When Zach Fansler ran for House District 38, he promised to represent the region’s mainly Alaska Native population. Now that’s he’s in office, he’s making good on that promise by choosing two Alaska Native women for his staff.

Video: Kuskokwim 300 Recap by Student Journalists

By Jan 23, 2017
Katie Basile / KYUK

Watch this Kuskokwim 300 overview video produced by student journalists from the Lower Kuskokwim School District.

Student journalists from Kwethluk, Bethel, Mekoryuk, and Quinhagak joined forces to cover the 2017 Kuskokwim 300 race weekend in Bethel, January 17-23.

The Multimedia Journalism class is in its fifth year. Students from the Lower Kuskokwim School District apply for the class, and are selected based on skill set and interest.

