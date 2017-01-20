Sass, Holmes, and Redington Jr Push Out of Aniak, Kaiser Lurks Behind
Yukon Quest champion and 2016 Kuskokwim 300 runner-up Brent Sass is the first musher out of Aniak on the trail back downriver to Kalskag in the 2017 Kuskokwim 300. Sass blew through the checkpoint at 1:17 p.m. Saturday afternoon. He was followed five minutes later by Jessie Holmes, who arrived first into the checkpoint after racing at the front of the 20-team field since it began Friday night in Bethel. Ray Redington Jr. passed through at 1:56 p.m. Two-time defending champion Pete Kaiser...
K300 Schedule
2017 K300 Coverage Schedule
You can experience the entire Kuskokwim 300, Bogus Creek 150 and Akiak Dash unfold from start to finish and all checkpoints in-between this weekend on KYUK 640 AM and here at kyuk.org. As race fans know, our coverage times will be dependent on the conditions of the races. One thing that won't change is our hourly updates near the top of every hour.
