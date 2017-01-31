Sass, Holmes, and Redington Jr Push Out of Aniak, Kaiser Lurks Behind

KYUK AM

Wandering Bison That "Captured The Hearts" Of Western Alaska Poached Near Quinhagak

Wood Bison No. 124, seen here from the air, was illegally shot and killed January 27, 2017 near Quinhagak. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is calling the animal's death a setback for the Alaska Wood Bison Restoration Project.
She was a wanderer. Instead of sticking with her herd, Wood Bison 124 headed out on her own, traveling hundreds of solitary miles from the Alaska Yukon, down the Kuskokwim, to the sea.

Friday, near Quinhagak, a bullet ended her journey.

Authorities Say New Power Source May Have Caused Frozen Pipes In Alakanuk

After a water pipe freeze-up that left the village of Alakanuk without water or sewer service for over two weeks, officials are still trying to understand how this happened, and how to prevent it in the future.  

Bethel Native Natalie Hanson Sets American Record In Women’s Powerlifting Squat

Bethel native Natalie Hanson has set a new American record in women’s powerlifting. On Saturday, in Milwaukee, Hanson squatted 578.7 pounds, more than three times her body weight, and more than 33 pounds over the former record. The 26-year-old set the new all-time-high at the USA Powerlifting Wisconsin State Open Championship. 


YKHC Offering 2nd Blood Test To Patients Potentially Affected By Partially Sterilized Dental Tools

When the Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation discovered partially sterilized dental instruments in its clinic last September, it offered free blood tests to all the patients who could have made contact with the tools. Now the hospital is asking those patients to return for a second blood test, to see if any of those partially sterilized instruments could have transmitted an infectious disease.

There is a reason why it takes two blood tests. 

Evidence Suggests Harmful Algae Blooms Impact Species From Humans To Whales

There is growing evidence that harmful algae blooms have widespread health impacts on everything from humans to whales. 

EPA Grant Funding Again Available After Temporary Hold Sparks Concern

Alakanuk, and other villages seeking federal sewer and water money, received good news Friday afternoon. 

Missing Akiak Man Found Dead Outside Bethel

Charles Williams Jr. of Akiak has been found dead on the Kuskokwim River after going missing Wednesday night.

Frozen Pipes In Alakanuk Lead To Concerns Over Future EPA Grants Under Trump

After two weeks without water or sewer service, the Village of Alakanuk has thawed its frozen pipes. The pipes began to freeze during a sudden recent cold snap. Now the village wants to upgrade its system to avoid future freeze-ups, but wonders if frozen federal funds under a Trump Administration could be as damaging as the cold weather.


After Training For Eleven Weeks, Roger Lee Claims 2017 K300 Red Lantern

2017 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race Red Lantern Roger Lee.
On the last day of the week, following the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race, we're going to hear from the final musher who crossed the Bethel finish line. After training for a lifetime total of eleven weeks, it was a Red Lantern for Roger Lee, who finished the race on Monday morning at 9:16 a.m. with a total elapsed time of 62 hours and 46 minutes. KYUK talked with Lee about completing his first K300 and what brought a career-military man to mushing.

Scientist Hopes Cold North Wind Will Cool Northern Bering Sea

The north winds are blowing and it's cold; just the right combination to cool down the Northern Bering Sea.   "These strong, frigid winds out of the north, we could push ice quickly over the shelf,” said Phyllis Stabeno with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Pacific Marine Environmental Laboratory. 

