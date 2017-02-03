Sass, Holmes, and Redington Jr Push Out of Aniak, Kaiser Lurks Behind

On Thursday at the Bethel Courthouse, Dale Thomas Fancyboy was sentenced to five years in prison for theft and assault after being convicted of breaking into a jail, holding guards at gunpoint, and then stealing a snowmobile to escape. This sentence comes after the presiding judge rejected a deal that would have let Fancyboy out with half the time and more probation. The judge has also taken a dim view of earlier plea deals.
Over the past decade in the Yukon Kuskokwim Delta, there were 982 reported dogs bites. More than half the victims were children under 10 years old. Many of the dogs were strays, and the outcome of some of these bites was death for the dogs and, in the worst cases, the humans. The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium sees this situation as a public health issue.
In an effort to keep our listeners informed about their state legislature, KYUK will be hosting bi-weekly check-ins with representatives from Western Alaska in both the House and the Senate. In this installment, KYUK’s Adrian Wagner speaks with House Representative Zach Fansler of District 38 about upcoming bills that Fansler and his team are co-sponsoring.
Within a week and a half, two people in Bethel are dead from what the police are reporting as possible self-inflicted gunshot wounds with no suspected foul play. That language usually translates to suicide.
After a water pipe freeze-up that left the village of Alakanuk without water or sewer service for over two weeks, officials are still trying to understand how this happened, and how to prevent it in the future.
Bethel native Natalie Hanson has set a new American record in women’s powerlifting. On Saturday, in Milwaukee, Hanson squatted 578.7 pounds, more than three times her body weight, and more than 33 pounds over the former record. The 26-year-old set the new all-time-high at the USA Powerlifting Wisconsin State Open Championship.
When the Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation discovered partially sterilized dental instruments in its clinic last September, it offered free blood tests to all the patients who could have made contact with the tools. Now the hospital is asking those patients to return for a second blood test, to see if any of those partially sterilized instruments could have transmitted an infectious disease.