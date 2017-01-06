Sass, Holmes, and Redington Jr Push Out of Aniak, Kaiser Lurks Behind

The rate of suicide and homicide in the Kusilvak Census Area, located along the lower Yukon River, more than doubled since 1980, a rate increase higher than anywhere else in the nation. That’s according to a study from the University of Washington which mapped how people in the U.S. died during those years. Their finding for the area is disturbing. To better understand it, KYUK talked with one of the study’s designers and with people in the region who are working to reverse this life-ending trend.