Aaron Tiernan New ADF&G Kuskokwim Area Management Biologist

The Kuskokwim has a new Area Management Biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. You’ve heard his name a lot this summer on KYUK: Aaron Tiernan.

That’s because he’s served as the Acting Area Management Biologist since the beginning of the summer and worked as the Assistant Area Management Biologist since 2013.

As manager, Tiernan will be responsible for sustaining the subsistence and commercial harvests of salmon and non-salmon species within the Kuskokwim area.

Tiernan’s promotion began on August 24.