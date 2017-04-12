ADF&G To Close Kuskokwim River Drainage To Chinook Sport Fishing Beginning In May

Chinook salmon sport fishing in the Kuskokwim River goes to restricted catch and release starting next month. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game will close the entire Kuskokwim River drainage, including all tributaries, to sport fishing for king salmon from May 1 through July 25.

According to the agency, fishermen must release all king salmon caught while sport fishing and may not remove the salmon from the water. Anglers are permitted to use only single, unbaited, single-hook, artificial lures in the drainage.

Fishery mangers predict a king salmon run similar to what the Kuskokwim saw last year, and for the numbers to remain below the historic average. Fish and Game says it may relax sport fishing restrictions if in-season information shows that a majority of the king salmon escapement goals and subsistence needs will be met.

This order excludes the Kuskokwim Bay, which will remain open to king salmon sport fishing.

Sport fishermen can continue fishing for sockeye, chum, and silver salmon. The bag and possession limit for those species is three fish total per day with no size limit.