A man from Alakanuk was found dead about 50 yards from his house after getting his snowmachine stuck in a deep snowbank.

According to Alaska State Troopers, 40-year-old Paul Ayunerak was discovered lying in the snow near his machine last Thursday with most of his clothes removed. Troopers believe Ayunerak died from exposure and say that alcohol may have been a factor. No foul play is suspected.

Ayunerak’s body has been flown to Anchorage for autopsy and his next of kin have been notified.