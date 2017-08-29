Anchorage, Seattle Among Sources For CVRF Interns

Kids are heading home from a summer learning experience with Coastal Villages Region Fund, the offshore fisheries Community Development Quota recipient for this area of the Bering Sea coast. The internship program hired 18 interns from Hooper Bay, Chefornak, Scammon Bay, Tununak, Quinhagak, Chevak, Toksook Bay, Napaskiak, Kipnuk, Napakiak, Anchorage, and Seattle.

Over ten weeks, the interns worked in Coastal Villages Community Service Centers and corporate offices.

CVRF’s Community Information Coordinator, Lang Van Dommelen, says that these interns have the ability to become “the future leaders of the CVRF region.”

The Coastal Villages Region Fund was created by a federal act to use a portion of the income from offshore fisheries to develop the economies of coastal communities.