Andrews Leads Bogus Creek 150 Out of Tuluksak, Pavilla and Wikstrand Chase

By Ben.Matheson 59 minutes ago

Maurice Andrews is racing at the front of the Bogus Creek 150 pack towards Bethel.
Credit Dean Swope / KYUK

Maurice Andrews was the first musher to leave Tuluksak early Saturday morning, leading a field of nine mushers racing down the remaining stretch of tundra and the Kuskokwim River to Bethel. He left at 5:49, racing in front of three-time past champion Lewis Pavilla, who left 18 minutes behind at 6:07.

Norwegian Niklas Wikstrand raced another 13 minutes behind Pavilla. Fr. Alexander Larson left at 6:35. and Jim George departed at 6:50. Matt Scott was next through at 7:08. Still running from Bogus Creek are Nate DeHaan, Jacob Napoka, and Nick Berres. Running dogs from the John Simon kennel, front racer Maurice Andrews is running his first Bogus Creek 150.

A finish is expected  Saturday morning on the Kuskokwim River in Bethel.

Kuskokwim 300

