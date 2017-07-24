Another Lower Yukon Commercial Salmon Opening

There’s a commercial fish opening on the Lower Yukon River Monday afternoon.

The six-hour opening begins at 3 p.m. and closes at 9 p.m. on Monday, July 24 in District One of the Yukon River. The opening includes the set-net only area. Gillnets with 6 inch or smaller mesh are authorized for the commercial opening.

Kings caught in the commercial opening cannot be sold. They must be either released live into the river or kept for subsistence use. Those kings kept for subsistence use must be recorded on the fish tickets.

The Pastolik and Pastoliak rivers remain closed to both subsistence and commercial fishing. That means that the waters are closed to commercial fishing 500 yards around the mouth of both rivers as they join the main stem of the Yukon.

Reports indicated that 3,538 fall chum and 106 kings were caught during the July 22 commercial opening in District One. The total harvest to date is 77,268 chum and 379 kings.

