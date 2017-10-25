Bethel City Council Declares November “National Diabetes Month”

Starting one week from today, National Diabetes Month will be observed in Bethel. Last night, Bethel City Council approved an official proclamation drafted by the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation. Most of the YKHC Diabetes Department team, led by Clinician Anna Harper, came to the Council meeting.

“Join all of us in eating healthier, getting more physical activity, and reducing stress throughout this month,” said Harper.

Throughout the month of November, YKHC and other community organizations will hold events that include free blood sugar screening booths every Tuesday in the hospital main lobby from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Events will also include “a recipe contest to promote healthy eating and a picture campaign, promoting the blue, which represents diabetes,” said Harper.

YKHC also offered to provide in-person and remote location educational sessions.