Bethel City Council Hires Pete Williams As City Manager, Offers Fairbanks Man Finance Director Job

Pete Williams accepted the city manager position at a special city council meeting Tuesday and will begin working under the new title January 2. Williams has been serving as acting city manager since September when former City Manager Ann Capela terminated her contract more than a year early.

Mayor Rick Robb says during the interim, Williams has proven himself the best candidate for the job.

“He’s gone over financial documents. He’s asked the right questions. He’s been holding people accountable. He’s been holding the other department heads accountable. He’s been solving problems. Instead of saying why we can’t do things, he’s been finding ways how we can do them, and that’s what I like,” said Robb.

The city manager serves as the chief executive officer of the city and oversees all city department heads under the supervision of city council. Williams has served as Bethel’s port director for the past six years and has regularly stepped in as acting city manager while the current manager was on leave or council searched for a new hire.

“I think Pete earned extra points," said Mayor Robb, "because he got in there and did the job, and he demonstrated that he could do the job.”

Williams will continue serving as port director until he hires a replacement. He has already hired a new public works director and is offering the job of finance director to Jim Chevigny. Mayor Robb says the council approved the hiring of Chevigny on Tuesday.

“He has a lot of business background, and he has municipal experience and financial audit experience. So he had a pretty good background,” said Robb.

The City has been searching for a finance director since September. Chevigny would replace Acting Finance Director Hansel Mathlaw, who will continue working with the city as assistant finance director. Chevigny would move from Fairbanks and begin in his new position in late January.