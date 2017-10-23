Bethel Council To Declare November “National Diabetes Month”

On Tuesday the Bethel City Council meeting kicks off with newly elected and re-elected Council members proclaiming November “National Diabetes Month” in alignment with “World Diabetes Day” on October 14.

The city joins state and federal organizations, along with health care providers such as the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation, to “encourage Bethel residents to join all of us in eating healthier, getting more physical activity, and reducing stress throughout this month.”

Also during the meeting, the Council will honor former Council Members Alisha Welch and Michael Shantz for their service.