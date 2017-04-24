Bethel DMV Office To Close Indefinitely Starting May 1

If you need a new driver’s license, get it before the end of the week. Starting May 1 the Bethel DMV Office will be closing indefinitely until a new employee is hired.

Current DMV employee Rebecca Phillip is leaving the office at the end of the month to take another job in Bethel. She says while the position is empty, no new licenses will be issued in town. All other DMV services can be accessed online.

”You can get duplicate IDs or licenses online now. You can get driving records online, renew your registrations online, renew your drivers license online, and you can go to alaska.gov/dmv to access that list," said Phillip.

Most of these services can also be accessed over the phone. Bethel holds the only DMV office in the Yukon Kuskokwim Delta.

DMV Chief Marla Thompson says the temporary closure is not related to state budget cuts, and she is already reviewing applications.

