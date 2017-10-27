Bethel Hosts Western Conference Regional Volleyball Tournament

Volleyball teams from Northwest Alaska hubs are competing in Bethel this weekend. On Friday and Saturday, Bethel Regional High School is hosting the Western Conference Regional Volleyball Tournament. The competition begins at 1 p.m., with Nome playing Kotzebue. Bethel and Barrow will face off at 3 p.m. Second round games begin at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The winner of the 8:30 p.m. game will be named conference champion and head to state. Second place will be determined by the winner of Saturday's match at 2 p.m.

Western Conference Regional Volleyball Tournament

Friday

1:00 p.m. - Game 1 - Nome vs. Kotzebue

3:00 p.m. - Game 2 - Bethel vs. Barrow

6:30 p.m. - Game 3 - Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2

8:30 p.m. - Game 4 - Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 - Conference Championship. Winner advances to State Tournament.

Saturday

2:00 p.m. - Game 5 - Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 - Winner advances as second seed team sent to State Tournament.