Bethel Junior High Wrestling Team Finishes Second In Tanana Invitational Tournament

The Bethel Junior High wrestling team came home from Fairbanks this weekend with a second place finish in the Tanana Invitational Tournament small schools category.

Landon Smith won all his matches in the 84 pound class for the championship, and Joseph Smith made it to the semifinals in the same class. Ryan Chaney got to the quarterfinal in the 70 pound class, and Mason Fitka won one match in the 98 pound class. Tyler Laraux lost one preliminary match, but won all of his consolation rounds in the 108 pound class.

You can view all of the results here.