Bethel Man Sentenced After String Of Thefts

He never did it when he was sober, but Kenneth Dostert stole things when he drank. The 22-year-old Bethel resident was sentenced to 7 months in prison yesterday, after pleading guilty to a string of theft and assault charges.

Dostert’s sentence includes three years probation and mandatory substance abuse treatment, though his attorney, Assistant Public Defender Jane Imholte, said that Bethel’s local programs wouldn’t work for him.

Dostert’s father attended the sentencing hearing by conference call and said that his son was ready to get help. “He’s to a point where he’s decided that nobody’s going to help him but himself.”