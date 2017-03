Bethel musher and three-time Kuskokwim 300 winner Pete Kaiser is on the Iditarod trail, racing across the Alaska wilderness to the burled arch in Nome. The 979-mile race began at 11 a.m. this morning in Fairbanks. Alaska Public Media’s Ben Matheson spoke with Kaiser at the Ceremonial start in Anchorage on Saturday about the trail ahead and the differences between racing on the frozen Kuskokwim and the long Iditarod.