Bethel PD Makes Arrest In Bethel Bingo Hall Robbery

A few hours ago, the Bethel Police Department arrested Tyler Walker, age 24, for stealing nearly $3,000 from Bethel’s VFW bingo hall. Walker is accused of grabbing fistfuls of money from the hall’s cash drawer while wearing a Halloween mask, and then running away.

Sergeant Amy Davis says that Bethel PD officers didn’t recover any of the money that Walker allegedly stole. She also suspects that he didn’t act alone.

Walker already has eight different theft and burglary charges pending against him, and he allegedly committed all of those crimes within the past nine months. Currently, his bail is set at $1,000.