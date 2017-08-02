Bethel PD Search For Missing 11-Year-Old Boy

The Bethel Police are searching for an 11-year-old boy and have asked the community for help. Wade Moses Lupie was reported missing by his family yesterday at about 11:40 p.m. He was last seen at 216 City Subdivision wearing a black sweater and gray sweatpants. Wade was also holding a black backpack. The Bethel PD is currently interviewing Wade’s friends and family.

If you have any information about where Wade Moses Lupie might be, call the Bethel Police Department at 907-543-3781. When you call, ask for Sergeant Lee, who’s managing the case.

Our reporting on this story is ongoing.