Bethel Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle Dies In Anchorage Hospital

A pedestrian who was struck by a car in Bethel over the weekend has died.

Julia Steven, 49, was taken off life support Tuesday night at the Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage and died Wednesday morning around 7 a.m.

Steven’s five children, as well as her sisters, brother, mother and other family members, traveled to the hospital to be with her. Some flew from the YK Delta. Others were already in the city.

According to police, Steven and another pedestrian were struck by a vehicle late Saturday night in Bethel near the intersection of Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway and Raven Court.

Medics and police responded and took the injured pedestrians to the Emergency Room at the Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation. One pedestrian was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released. Steven was stabilized, and medevaced to Anchorage.

Steven’s daughter, Jackelyn Steven, traveled with her.

“I was working at the hospital, and they told me my mom was in the ER, and we had to come right away.”

Julia Steven remained unconscious and in critical condition with a breathing tube until she was taken off life support Tuesday.

Her daughter Jackelyn said her mom underwent one surgery and would have needed many more for the multiple fractures throughout her body.

In a preliminary investigation, police found that the driver in the accident was sober and the pedestrians intoxicated. Police are continuing to investigate the case.