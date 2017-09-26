Bethel Police Find Body Of Young Man In Bethel

On Monday evening, Bethel police found the body of Brandon Nicholai while responding to a call about an unresponsive person.

Nicholai, who was 29, was found dead at the 1000 block of Mallard. The investigation has just begun, and no foul play is suspected at this time. His next of kin have been notified and his remains are being shipped to Anchorage for an autopsy by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The case is still under investigation and officers encourage anyone with information about the incident to call the Bethel Police Department at 907-543-3781.