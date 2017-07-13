Bethel Police Search For Man Charged With Sexual Assault

The following report contains content that may be disturbing to some readers.

The Bethel Police Department is searching for Pius Anthony Joe, age 33, who is accused of assaulting a woman in an abandoned house.

Joe is charged with Sexual Assault in the 1st Degree, a criminal charge that generally refers to rape or attempted rape. He is also charged with Assault in the 2nd Degree, which may involve intentional or reckless serious physical injury to another person, or physical injury to any person by means of a deadly weapon or a dangerous instrument. A $50,000 felony warrant has been issued for his arrest.

According to Sergeant Amy Davis, the police were notified of the alleged attack on June 28. She added that the survivor of Joe’s alleged attack is safe.

“If anyone has seen him or knows his whereabouts,” said Davis, “give us a call so we can get him in custody.”

Davis said that Joe was last seen in Bethel, although the police are following up on reports that he might be in Mountain Village.

If you know where Joe is, call the Bethel Police immediately at 907-543-3781. In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Department urged readers not to approach or confront him for the sake of their own safety.