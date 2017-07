Get ready to watch Bethel resident Nate DeHaan climb walls, poles, and rope swings tonight. DeHaan is competing on NBC's American Ninja Warrior, a popular competition and fitness challenge.

DeHaan is a pilot and dog musher who won first place in Bethel’s half-marathon this summer. He and his wife live in City Sub with their 15 dogs and baby girl.

You can watch DeHaan crush his competition at 7 p.m. tonight on NBC, and you can watch a few of his training montages here and here.