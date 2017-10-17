Bethel Wrestlers Pin It

It was a wrestling weekend in Bethel, with students competing from both the YK Delta and the Nome area. Over 700 matches took place between the Gladys Jung Elementary gym and the Bethel Regional High School Warrior Dome during the 2017 Bethel Scramble.

One of the most dramatic moments came during a face-off between two state champions: Blunka Blunka Jr. from New Stuyahok, and Thomas Dyment from Bethel. The two competed in the 126-pound weight class. Blunka Jr. is a two-time defending state champion and Dyment is a three-time defending champion. This time, it was Thomas Dyment from Bethel who won the match.

Lindsey Beans-Polk of Bethel was voted Outstanding Female Wrestler at the weekend event, Thomas Dyment was voted Outstanding Wrestler in the 98-to-138-pound weight class, and Bethel's Hayden Lieb was named Outstanding Wrestler for the 145-pound-to-285-pound weight class.

Next week, Bethel’s Junior Varsity and Girls teams will be taking to the wrestling mats in Nome, while Bethel’s Varsity wrestlers will travel to Fairbanks for eight duels at Lathrop High School.

For comprehensive results from the 2017 Bethel Scramble go to www.trackwrestling.com. Browse tournaments and click 2017 Bethel Scramble.

