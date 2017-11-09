Bethel Wrestling Invitational Runs Thursday Through Saturday

The mat is where it’s at this weekend, and Bethel could see some of the best matches in the country as the three-day Bethel Wrestling Invitational begins Thursday. Around 300 wrestlers from across the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta and beyond are competing at the Bethel Regional High School gym.

The competition will include some of the nation’s top athletes. At 113 pounds, Bethel’s Thomas Dyment is ranked 18th in the country and will face-off against Jacob Spencer from Fairbanks Lathrop High School who’s ranked 30th.

Also, one of Bethel’s best wrestlers will return home for the weekend - this time as a coach. Bethel Regional High School graduate Randy Hanson wrestled for the University of Minnesota and is now coaching South Anchorage High School as he earns his teaching degree.

The invitational weigh-ins begin at 5 p.m. today, and the action starts at 6:30 p.m.

Bethel Wrestling Invitational

November 9-11, 2017

Thursday

Elem./Jr. High will weigh in as they arrive.

5 p.m. High School Weigh In & Dinner

Seeding Meeting for Elem./Jr. High in Room B-1.

6:30 p.m. Duals: Lathrop vs. Bethel / South Anchorage vs. Outlaws

7:30 p.m. Duals: South Anchorage vs. Bethel / Lathrop vs. Outlaws

Seeding Meeting for High School immediately following the last duel in Room B-1.

Friday

7:30 a.m. High School Weigh In & Breakfast

9 a.m. – Noon Elem./Jr. High and High School Session 1

11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Lunch

1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Elem./Jr. High and High School Session 2 (Elem./Jr. High first)

5 p.m. – 6 p.m. Dinner

6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Elem./Jr. High and High School Semi-Finals (Elem./Jr. High first)

Saturday

7:30 a.m. High School Weigh In & Breakfast – Scratch + 3.5 (120 = 123.5)

9 a.m. – Noon Elem./Jr. High and High School Session 4 (H.S. will wrestle first on both mats)

11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Lunch

1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Elem./Jr. High and High School 3rd/4th Place Matches (Elem./Jr. High first)

Elem./Jr. High 1st Place Matches

4 p.m. – 5 p.m. Dinner

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. High School Finals & Awards

Participating teams include around 300 wrestlers from: Akiachak, Akiak, Alakanuk, Aniak, Atmautluak, BRHS, Chevak, Emmonak, Gladys Jung, Hooper Bay, Independent, Interior Youth, Kalskag, Kotlik, KLA, Kwethluk, Lathrop, Marshall, Mountain Village, Napaskiak, Newhalen, Nunapitchuk, Pilot Station, Quinhagak, Scammon Bay, Sheldon's Point HS, South Anchorage, and Tuntutuliak.