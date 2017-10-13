Bethel Wrestling Scramble This Weekend At BRHS And Gladys Jung

Athletes from around the region are in town on Friday and Saturday for Bethel’s Wrestling Scramble at Gladys Jung and Bethel Regional High School.

The action begins at 4:30 p.m. this afternoon with the high school weigh-in, followed by first and second round matches for grades four through eight. High school wrestling will take place after that.

Tomorrow the Wrestling Scramble will continue with high school and elementary to middle school rounds three to five, followed by medal matches.

Teams from BRHS, Gladys Jung, Bethel Jr. High, and Kuskokwim Learning Academy are participating. The scramble will also include teams from Akiachak, Akiak, Alakanuk, Aniak, Atmautluak, Chevak, Dillingham, Dillingham Middle School, Emmonak, Hooper Bay, Kalskag, Kotlik, Mountain Village, Napaskiak, Newhalen, Nome, Nunam Iqua, Nunapitchuk, Pilot Station, Quinhagak, and Scammon Bay.