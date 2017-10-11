Bethel's New City Council Takes Office

Following last week’s Bethel City Council election, the six candidates with the most votes took their oaths of office last night at City Hall.

City Clerk Lori Strickler administered the oaths of office and thanked outgoing appointed Council Member Mike Shantz for his time and service.

The new City Council members were quick to get down to business last night. They introduced an ordinance to increase fees for wind and cellular towers in Bethel.

They also accepted some law enforcement funding, signing off on Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services grant funding for radio and mapping equipment, including two ALERRT Active Shooter Training Courses.

