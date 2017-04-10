BSAR Urges Caution When Traveling On The Melting Kuskokwim Ice Road

The melting Kuskokwim ice road is becoming increasingly hazardous to drive on, and conditions are changing rapidly.

The spring thaw has begun and Bethel Search and Rescue is asking people to be careful when traveling on the river.

Slush and potholes are rotting the roads and trails and the quickly melting snow is forming pools of standing water. Large pressure ridges are also creating deep standing water that becomes even deeper when the tide comes in.

Two areas with significant standing water on the ice are by Nick O Nick’s fish camp and at the sandbars below Napaskiak and above Napakiak.

You can report conditions and unsafe areas on the ice road to Bethel Search and Rescue President Mike Riley at 907-545-4357.