Cameron Jackson Crowned Akiak Dash Champion

Akiak's Cameron Jackson won his first Akiak Dash Saturday evening in subzero Bethel temperatures to prevail from a field of 13 team. Jackson, running dogs from the Akiak-based Jackson Kennel, finished behind a string of seven at 7:52, edging out a hard-charging Sean Larson of Napaskiak. Jackson crossed the finish line only two minutes in front of Larson, who brought in a team of six dogs. The 27-year-old has been mushing for more than a decade and has competed in many local races, notching his first major victory in the 2017 Akiak Dash. Larson crossed the finish line at 7:54.

Robert Larson of Napaskiak arrived third across the line at 8:04. Solomon Olick arrived in 4th, and Thomas Carl earned his 5th place finish shortly after 8:00 p.m.

For the first-place finish, Jackson earns $4,700.

Full results:

1. Cameron Jackson

2. Sean Larson

3. Robert Larson

4. Solomon Olick

5. Thomas Carl

6. John George

7. Nicholas Ayapan

8.Katie Lamb

9.Joe Demantle

10 Jonathon Simon

11. Cukayak Olick

12.Tory Fitzpatrick

13. John Hanson Jr.