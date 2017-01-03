Carl, Demantle, and Charlie Place First In Akiak's Frank Nurauq Kawagley Memorial Sled Dog Races

Akiak held its annual Frank Nurauq Kawagley Memorial Sled Dog Race over the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

Four mushers competed in the five-dog women’s race over a two-mile course. Shelia Carl placed first at 15 minutes and 14 seconds. Shaylene Egoak took second at 15 minutes and 28 seconds,. Cynthia Jackson came in third at 19 minutes and two seconds. And Leann Jackson was fourth at 21 minutes and seven seconds.

The three-dog kids’ race over the same course was led by Sara Charlie in 16 minutes and 24 seconds. Paeton Gilila took second at 19 minutes and nine seconds, and Kailee Phillip came in third at 24 minutes and 54 seconds.

In the men’s five-dog race, ten teams competed over an eight-mile course. Joe Demantle came in first at 38 minutes and five seconds. John Nicolai finished second at 38 minutes and 58 seconds, and Randy Nose was third at 39 minutes and nine seconds.

The main 20-mile event was postponed until the first weekend in February due to warm weather.