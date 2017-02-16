City Of Bethel Will Provide Free Water Deliveries To The Bethel Winter House Through March

The Bethel City Council agreed Tuesday to provide free water deliveries to Bethel Winter House, Bethel’s homeless shelter, for the remainder of their season.

Bethel Winter House Director Eva Malvich had made the request at the last council meeting, saying the shelter had run out of water several times and didn’t have the financial means to refill the tank.

The in-kind donation to Winter House is $512, and council members discussed possible future action to support the shelter on an annual basis. The Winter House is open December through March.