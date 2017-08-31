City Clears Sandpit To Maintain Public Safety

The City of Bethel bulldozed a brushy area yesterday in an effort to maintain public safety.

City employees cleared overgrown trees and weeds from the old sandpit near the town’s boardwalk, close to Pinky’s Park. According to City Manager Pete Williams, the area is a well-known party spot that was riddled with “hide-y holes” where locals drank or got into trouble.

After receiving a series of complaints from the public, the City Council directed the administration to get rid of the trees along the boardwalk about six weeks ago. According to Public Works Director Bill Arnold, “we figured that if we got all the trees out of there, they [the people partying] won’t hang out in there as much.”

The city’s bulldozer and excavator made quick work of the trees and were expected to finish clearing the area on Wednesday.