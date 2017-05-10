Dumping Your Junk Vehicles Just Got Easier

It just got a lot easier to get rid of your junk vehicles. In a unanimous vote at Tuesday Bethel City Council meeting, an ordinance now eliminates fees for disposing junk vehicles brought to the dump.

There is a limit though to the number of vehicles per person, set at two per year. Council member Leif Albertson proposed the cap in an amendment to the ordinance that passed in an effort to ensure its purpose remain for non-commercial vehicle owners.

In observance of Clean Up, Green Up, Mayor Rick Robb initially proposed the ordinance. It takes effect immediately.

“It’s basically so you could do it tomorrow,” said Mayor Robb. “You could take a junk vehicle – that’s if you haul your own. You could take it to the dump and get rid of it for free, if you clean it up. If you clean it up, drain the fluids, I believe oil, tranny [transmission], glycol, and then take the battery out.”

If you have more than two vehicles to dump, the fee is set at $200 each.