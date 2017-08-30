Family Looking For Man Last Seen In Bethel

There is an all-out alert for a young man from Bethel who was last heard from over two weeks ago.

Norman Paul, age 20, last contacted a family member on August 10, while he was riding through Bethel in a charter cab. He had been out partying and he hasn’t been heard from since.

Clarissa Fairbanks, Paul’s cousin and a close friend, notified the Bethel Police of Paul’s disappearance and put out a notice on Facebook. Fairbanks says that she and her husband weren’t worried at first by Paul’s absence. They thought he might be headed to Kipnuk where he has friends and family. But as the days passed and there was still no word from him, Fairbanks and other family members grew worried enough to check in with Paul’s parents. Paul wasn’t in Kipnuk and he wasn’t visiting some of his other favorite destinations, like Chefornak, Akiachak, or Anchorage. Fairbanks and her husband have even called the local jails, but so far Paul is nowhere to be found.

Paul was last seen wearing trunks and either a red or gray sweater. If you have any information about his whereabouts, Fairbanks asks that you please contact the Bethel Police at 907-543-3781.

