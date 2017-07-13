Fish Talk: How Tribes Are Changing Kuskokwim King Management

Today on Fish Talk, we’re talking about how tribes are changing king salmon management on the Kuskokwim River.

This year was the third summer that the Kuskokwim River Inter-Tribal Fisheries Commission has co-managed the river with the federal government. No one predicted that the king salmon run would drop as low as it did, and managers had to make hard decisions about keeping the river mostly closed.

How did they do? What have they learned? And how are they changing to better manage the river in the future?

We talk about it here on Fish Talk. Lillian Michael translates the show into Yup'ik.

Guests:

Inter-Tribal Fisheries Commission Executive Director Mary Peltola

Former Inter-Tribal Fisheries Commission Executive Director LaMont Albertson

Inter-Tribal Fisheries Commission Chairman and Upriver In-season Manager Nick Kameroff