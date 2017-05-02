Fishery Managers Predict Similar Yukon Chinook Run As Last Year

The Yukon River salmon forecast for the summer is out.

State and federal managers predict the Chinook run size will be similar to last year, remaining below the historic average. The summer and fall Chum run size is predicted to be above average. And Silvers could hit an above average run size this summer.

As far as escapement goes, Chinook could potentially meet escapement goals with continued conservation as the run has mostly done over the past three years. Chum and Silvers, meanwhile, are definitely expected to meet escapement goals.

Also, Chinook will be the only salmon species with no commercial fishery potential on the Yukon and with heavy restrictions on subsistence harvest.

Managers predict a Chinook run size of 140,000 to 195,000 fish and have outlined various strategies to conserve the species.

Before Chinook enter the river, subsistence fishing will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with 7.5-inch or smaller mesh gillnets.

Just before first pulse arrives, subsistence fishing through part of the river will be restricted to selective gear that allows fishermen to target summer chum while releasing all Chinook alive.

Fishing will close just before the first pulse of Chinook enters each district. Once the Chinook enter the district, managers will restrict subsistence salmon fishing to regular openings with six-inch or smaller mesh gillnets.

During subsistence salmon fishing closures, fishing will be allowed with four-inch or smaller mesh gillnets, not exceeding 60-feet in length. While this mesh size is to target non-salmon species, any salmon caught in this mesh size can be kept.

Managers may consider allowing larger mesh gillnets later in the season if the Chinook are meeting their run and escapement goals.

These management strategies may change depending on what happens during the run.