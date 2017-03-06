KYUK AM

Gov. Walker Introduces Bill To Clamp Down On Opioid Prescription And Monitoring

By Johanna Eurich

The Yukon-Kuskokwim Ayagnirvik Healing Center provides substance abuse treatment for alcohol and opioid addiction in Bethel, Alaska.
Credit Dean Swope / KYUK

The state is continuing its fight against the opioid epidemic sweeping through Alaska by introducing legislation clamping down on the way pain medicines are prescribed and monitored.

Among the measures in the bill filled by Governor Walker's administration is more required education for medical providers on opioid abuse. But doctors aren't the only ones being asked to keep an eye out for addiction to these painkillers. The bill requires veterinarians to be educated about the signs of opioid abuse among pet owners, which addresses a concern that people picking up medicine for their animals may be taking them for their own personal use.

The legislation filed on Monday would limit the filling of opioid prescriptions for outpatients to seven days and require doctors to talk about the risk of addiction before prescribing these medicines to minors. Under the bill, patients also have the right to refuse opioid prescriptions.

Under the proposed new law, both doctors and veterinarians would have to participate in a prescription database, which pharmacies will have to update daily.

This legislation was preceded last month by an opioid emergency declaration and an executive order from the governor designed to make overdose antidotes more readily available throughout the state.  

Related Content

A Look Into YKHC's Opioid Treatment Program

Feb 24, 2017
The Yukon Kuskokwim Ayagnirvik Healing Center provides substance abuse treatment for alcohol and opioid addiction in Bethel, Alaska.
Dean Swope / KYUK

Last week, Governor Bill Walker declared the state’s opioid epidemic a public health disaster and issued administrative orders directing all departments of the state government to apply for federal funds to address the crisis. As the executive branch is mobilizing in hopes of mitigating the epidemic, KYUK is checking in with the opioid treatment program at the Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation in Bethel for an update.


Gov. Walker Declares A State Disaster To Address Alaska’s Opioid Epidemic

Feb 15, 2017
The Yukon Kuskokwim Ayagnirvik Healing Center provides substance abuse treatment for alcohol and opioid addiction in Bethel, Alaska.
Dean Swope / KYUK

Governor Bill Walker has declared Alaska’s opioid epidemic a state disaster and ordered state and federal money for overdose medication.


Nation's Top Medical Officer Witnesses Front Lines Of Rural Health Care In Alaska's Opioid Epidemic

Aug 10, 2016
Anna Rose MacArthur / KYUK

The national opioid epidemic gives no exception to rural Alaska. Later this year, the U.S. Surgeon General will release a report on substance abuse addiction and health. To prepare, the nation's top medical officer is meeting with health care providers around the country on ways to prevent or treat opioid addiction. He traveled last week to Napaskiak, a town of 500, located seven miles down the Kuskokwim river from Bethel.

[Sound of a boat scraping ashore]  

Murthy: “Good to meet you. Thanks for having us here.”

Larson: “Welcome to Napaskiak.”