Holy Cross Man Charged with Assaulting Officer with Ax

State Troopers took custody of a Holy Cross man accused of assaulting a Tribal Police Officer on Friday. Dino Peters, 22, was taken to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center to face six assault charges, as well as reckless endangerment of a child. Holy Cross Tribal Police say Peters physically assaulted and chased the officer with an ax when they responded to a call at Peters’ residence. Members of the community helped to apprehend him.