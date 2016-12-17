K300 Opener Postponed

Due to unsafe driving conditions on the river, the Season Opener for the Kuskokwim 300 has been postponed until Saturday, December 24th at 11 a.m.

Bethel Search and Rescue President, Mike Riley, declared the river unsafe for travel last week after reporting overflow in one area several feet deep. This comes after a week unseasonably warm weather and rain. But now, temperatures are supposed to drop back into the teens and single digits this coming week.

The race's start location has not yet been determined. If you have any questions, you can contact race manager, Madelene Reichard at 907-545-330.