Kalskag Man Arrested On Multiple Charges

Kenneth Morgan Jr., age 30, was arrested Saturday morning in Lower Kalskag for domestic violence assault, reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child, and assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest.

Morgan was arrested after the incident was reported to the Alaska State Troopers. He has a criminal record going back to 2008 when he received a reduced sentence for criminally negligent homicide. He was also convicted of violating the terms of his release.

He is currently awaiting arraignment at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel.