Kuskokwim Breakup Front Between Georgetown And Crooked Creek

The River Watch team has launched and is flying over the Kuskokwim, surveying ice conditions and monitoring break up. On Monday the team flew from Kalskag to Stony River.

As of Monday evening, the team reports the breakup front sits about halfway between Georgetown and Crooked Creek. Jumbled ice and small jams scatter the river for about five miles above the front. Then upstream of Georgetown, the river becomes open water with only light ice up to Stony River. About 10 miles above Stony River, the ice cover returns.

Below the breakup front there’s also ice. In general, the ice remains intact from below Kalskag to about 15 miles below Crooked Creek.

At Napaimute, Mark Leary, who sends river reports to the National Weather Service, says the ice moved out early Tuesday morning. The ice has jammed by the Napaimute airport. Water has risen two feet and is continuing to rise.

The River Watch team reports ice has been shifting in many places along the river and water levels are generally low but elevated around the breakup front at Georgetown.

Downstream of Bethel the ice is deteriorating but has not yet moved.

The potential for flood and ice jams is rated as normal.

The River Watch team will continue its aerial surveys throughout the week.