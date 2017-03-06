Kuskokwim Ice Classic Announces $12,500 Jackpot For 2017 Breakup

The prize for guessing the exact minute that the ice goes out on the Kuskokwim just went up. Organizers of the Kuskokwim Ice Classic say that the prize for guessing break-up in front of Bethel is $12,500, up from $10,000 last year.

The tripod is going up in the middle of the month along with live streaming on the web. The deadline for returning tickets with your guess for when breakup will occur is April 17 at 7 p.m.

Youth groups in Bethel, Kalskag, Napaskiak, Aniak, and Hooper Bay participating in this year's Ice Classic will keep half the money that they earn from ticket sales.

Tickets for the Kuskokwim Ice Classic are also available by phone at 907-545-8483, or you can stop by and purchase them either at Bethel Community Services Foundation or at Swanson's. Drop boxes will be available at both locations for your guess. In the event that there are multiple correct guesses, the prize will be split among the winners.