Kuskokwim Ice Road No Longer Safe For Travel After Recent Warm Weather

Area residents traveling on the frozen Kuskokwim are being warned to stay off the ice. After several days of temperatures fluctuating above and below freezing, Bethel Search and Rescue President Mike Riley says the Kuskokwim River around Bethel is not safe for vehicle traffic. The high tide measures six feet deep at the lower end of Church Slough, and Riley asks everyone to stay off the river road for their safety and the safety of others.