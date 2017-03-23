The Kuskokwim's Youngest Mushers Close Out The 2017 K300 Season

As the Junior Classic mushers crossed the finish line on Wednesday, the 2017 Kuskokwim 300 mushing season came to an end.

Seven young mushers competed in the 17-and-under race that took teams from the Bethel boat harbor, up Straight Slough to the Hoffman Fish Camp, and back to the finish in Bethel. Mushers could take up to five dogs and accept any amount of help along the trail.

In the 10 to 12 year old division, Mary Simeon received first place, racing with the Old Friendly Dog Farm kennel. Jordan Klejka took second with a team from the Rowdy Rooster kennel, and Rory Peters came in third with dogs from the Double-Haul Huskies kennel.

In the 13 to 16 year old division, Jason Pavila took first place, racing with the Bad River kennel. Jonathan Simon received second place with the Simon kennel. Kaylee Lincoln finished third with the Old Friendly Dog Farm kennel , and Raymond Alexie earned fourth place with the Alexie Kennel.

Each musher received $75. The Kuskokwim 300 mushing season will resume next winter.

SaveSave