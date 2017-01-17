Kwethluk Man Arrested For Sexual Assault; Troopers Believe There May Be More Survivors

A 62-year-old man from Kwethluk has been arrested for sexual assault. On Friday, Alaska State Troopers arrested Chris Alexie for one count of assault and for two counts of sexual assault. Troopers made the arrest after receiving a report of sexual assault in the village. During the investigation, another survivor reported that Alexie had sexually assaulted her as well. Troopers believe there may be more survivors and are asking anyone who would like to report that they were sexually assaulted by Alexie to contact them at 907-543-2294.