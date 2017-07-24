KYUK Checks In With Bethel City Clerk

On City Corner this week: an open seat on Bethel City Council to fill, a new look for to the city website, and the October 3 elections. KYUK’s municipal reporter Christine Trudeau spoke with Lori Strickler, Bethel’s very busy City Clerk.

If you haven’t checked out the Bethel City Council meeting packets, you might want to start by at least scrolling through one to the City Clerk's report.

“It highlights activities for my office - important dates and information for the public, as well as the Council, to be aware of and familiar with,” said City Clerk Lori Strickler.

Strickler compiles a report for every meeting that gets posted to the city's website. This coming meeting report for July 25 has a number of important dates to keep track of, said Strickler, the first one being the deadline for filing as a candidate for city council.

“So, this would be the packet that people interested in sitting on City Council would want to review, and fill out, and submit,” said Strickler, “in order for their name to be on the October 3 ballot.”

The packet will be available from the City Clerk’s Office and on the City of Bethel website July 28. Speaking of which, come mid-August the website will be getting a fresh new look.

“I’m really excited about it, actually,” said Strickler. That’s because its last redesign was back in 2009 - millennia in Internet years.

“Not only are we going to apply a new look and new photos and give it a fresh new feel," said Strickler, "we are modifying the content of the website as well to make it more user friendly.”

The city's website was originally set up more for staff purposes than for the general public. Strickler said that the redesign would make it more user friendly and informative for everyone, and anticipates that the new website will go live in mid-August.

Hear our full discussion today at 11 a.m. and again tonight at 9 p.m. on City Corner. On this week’s program you'll get lots of important information on the 2017 elections, the current open seat on Council, and upcoming projects from the City Clerk's Office.

Remember, you can submit general questions anonymously to City Corner by emailing news@kyuk.org.