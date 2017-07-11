Leadership Shuffle At Ravn Air

Ravn Alaska has appointed a new President and CEO. KYUK’s Christine Trudeau reports that the hire may be the beginning of an attempt to step up their game.

Ravn Alaska has appointed Dave Pflieger as their new President and CEO in an effort to expand business both inside and outside the state. Jim Hickerson is the President of Hagland Aviation and an Executive member of the Ravn Air Group. With over 30 years in the aviation industry under his belt, Pflieger is set to begin work August 8, says Hickerson.

“And at that time he’ll be getting together with the executive team, and start the process of looking at other opportunities and continue to grow the company,” said Hickerson.

Hickerson said that their interests in expansion have no specific design yet, other than to focus on passengers, freight, and cargo.

“He’ll be new to Alaska, but not new to the aviation industry and not new as far as looking at potential growth and organizations,” said Hickerson.

Ravn’s current CEO, Bob Hajdukovich, will be promoted to a new position in the company as Vice Chairman of the Ravn Board of Directors.

