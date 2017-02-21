Lewis Pavila Wins The 100 Mile Challenge

Lewis Pavila of Kwethluk won the 100 Mile Challenge sled dog race on Saturday. He made the run to Akiachak and down the Gweek River and back to Bethel in 7 hours, 8 minutes and 22 seconds, and taking home $3,237 dollars.

Maurice Andrews of Alakanuk and Bethel finished less than five minutes later in second place at 7 hours, 13 minutes, and 7 seconds, earning $2,987.

Isaac Underwood of Aniak took third place less than four minutes after Andrews with 7 hours, 17 minutes, and 48 seconds, winning $2,787.

Joe Demantle of Tuluksak took fourth place, Jackie Larson of Napaskiak fifth, Solomon Olick of Kwethuk sixth, Nate DeHaan of Bethel seventh, and Victoria Hardwick of Bethel eighth.

The Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race Committee sponsored the race with a $20,000 purse.

100 Mile Challenge Finishers:

1st: Lewis Pavila of Kwethluk, 7:08:22, $3,237

2nd: Maurice Andrews of Alakanuk/Bethel, 7:13:07, $2,987

3rd: Isaac Underwood of Aniak, 7:17:48, $2,787

4th: Joe Demantle of Tuluksak, 7:52:30, $2,587

5th: Jackie Larson of Napaskiak, 8:11:04, $2,387

6th: Solomon Olick of Kwethuk, 8:26:29, $2,237

7th: Nate DeHaan of Bethel, 9:30:14, $1,987

8th: Victoria Hardwick of Bethel, 10:05:58, $1,787