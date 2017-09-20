KYUK AM

Listen To The 2017 Bethel City Council Candidate Forum

The 2017 Bethel City Council Candidates participated in a forum hosted by KYUK at Bethel City Hall on September 19. The candidates are (left to right) Leif Albertson, Thor Williams, Mitchell Forbes, Bradon Brink, Richard Robb, Mark Springer, and Naim Shabani. Candidate Stanley "Tundy" Rodgers did not attend.
Credit Dean Swope / KYUK

Bethel City Council elections are approaching. The election will take place on Tuesday, October 3 and eight candidates are vying for six open seats. To help constituents make their voting decisions, KYUK hosted a candidate forum live from City Hall. Seven of the eight candidates participated: Leif Albertson, Bradon Brink, Mitchell Forbes, Richard Robb, Mark Springer, Naim Shabani, and Thor Williams. Stanley "Tundy" Rodgers chose not to attend. Thank you to everyone who submitted questions.


Moderator:

John Active

Panelists:

Christine Trudeau, KYUK News

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK News

Kelly Lincoln, Delta Discovery

Yup'ik Translators:

Julia Jimmie

Joann Andrew

Melvin Pavila

The Yup'ik translation of the forum will be added soon.