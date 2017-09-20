Listen To The 2017 Bethel City Council Candidate Forum

Bethel City Council elections are approaching. The election will take place on Tuesday, October 3 and eight candidates are vying for six open seats. To help constituents make their voting decisions, KYUK hosted a candidate forum live from City Hall. Seven of the eight candidates participated: Leif Albertson, Bradon Brink, Mitchell Forbes, Richard Robb, Mark Springer, Naim Shabani, and Thor Williams. Stanley "Tundy" Rodgers chose not to attend. Thank you to everyone who submitted questions.

2017 Bethel City Council Candidate Forum in English, Part 1.

2017 Bethel City Council Candidate Forum in English, Part 2.

Moderator:

John Active

Panelists:

Christine Trudeau, KYUK News

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK News

Kelly Lincoln, Delta Discovery

Yup'ik Translators:

Julia Jimmie

Joann Andrew

Melvin Pavila

The Yup'ik translation of the forum will be added soon.