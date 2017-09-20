Listen To The 2017 Bethel City Council Candidate Forum

Bethel City Council elections are approaching. The election will take place on Tuesday, October 3 and eight candidates are vying for six open seats. To help constituents make their voting decisions, KYUK hosted a candidate forum live from City Hall. Seven of the eight candidates participated: Leif Albertson, Bradon Brink, Mitchell Forbes, Richard Robb, Mark Springer, Naim Shabani, and Thor Williams. Stanley "Tundy" Rodgers chose not to attend. Thank you to everyone who submitted questions.
Moderator:
John Active
Panelists:
Christine Trudeau, KYUK News
Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK News
Kelly Lincoln, Delta Discovery
Yup'ik Translators:
Julia Jimmie
Joann Andrew
Melvin Pavila
The Yup'ik translation of the forum will be added soon.