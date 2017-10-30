Lower Kuskokwim School District Board Officers Sworn In

New school board member Raymond "Thor" Williams and incumbent Clarence Daniel, both from Bethel, took their oaths of office Friday at a meeting of the Lower Kuskokwim School District Board.

Daniel, the former Vice-President of the board, was elected board President.

Wassilie Pleasant of Nunapitchuk and Deanna Latham of Bethel were nominated for the Vice President chair, with Pleasant appointed to the position after receiving all of the votes. Latham was then elected Board Secretary. The Board Treasurer will be Jonathan Lewis of Chefornak.