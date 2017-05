A man found dead in a Bethel home late Monday night is believed to have died of natural causes.

In a press release, police report no evidence of foul play in the death of Michael Charles, 62, who was found not breathing in a house in the 100 block of Atsaq Street.

Medics responded and performed CPR before taking Charles by ambulance to the Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation, where he was pronounced dead.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office has released Charles’ remains to his family.